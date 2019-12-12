Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, ADSK, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 32,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 11,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 13,470 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

