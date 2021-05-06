Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ATVI, ADSK, JNPR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 27,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 4,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 407,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 18,628 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 12,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

