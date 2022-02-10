Notable Thursday Option Activity: ASAN, CRWD, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total of 19,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 19,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASAN options, CRWD options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.