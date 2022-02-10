Notable Thursday Option Activity: ASAN, CRWD, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN), where a total of 19,820 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 19,599 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASAN options, CRWD options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.