Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARNC, MAS, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), where a total volume of 14,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 7,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 777,900 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) saw options trading volume of 10,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,000 underlying shares of MAS. Below is a chart showing MAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,154 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARNC options, MAS options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.