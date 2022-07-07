Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARMK, RIOT, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), where a total volume of 8,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 844,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of ARMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,000 underlying shares of ARMK. Below is a chart showing ARMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 78,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 11,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 70,743 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 6,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,800 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARMK options, RIOT options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.