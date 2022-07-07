Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARMK, RIOT, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), where a total volume of 8,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 844,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.8% of ARMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,000 underlying shares of ARMK. Below is a chart showing ARMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 78,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 11,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 70,743 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 6,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,800 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

