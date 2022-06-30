Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ARCH, MLKN, LCID

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total of 5,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 507,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.5% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 690,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) options are showing a volume of 3,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of MLKN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of MLKN. Below is a chart showing MLKN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 127,585 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69.2% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

