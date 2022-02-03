Notable Thursday Option Activity: APPS, CLX, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 15,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 7,039 contracts, representing approximately 703,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 14,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 1,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
