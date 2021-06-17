Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, PHM, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 39,713 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 11,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 15,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 11,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,085 contracts, representing approximately 308,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APA options, PHM options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular