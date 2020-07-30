Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: APA, LH, AAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 59,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 7,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 707,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 4,213 contracts, representing approximately 421,300 underlying shares or approximately 50% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 3,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 786,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

