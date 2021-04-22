Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANET, XPEL, THC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 1,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 675 contracts, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 4,476 contracts, representing approximately 447,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

