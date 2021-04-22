Markets
ANET

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANET, XPEL, THC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 1,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 675 contracts, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 4,476 contracts, representing approximately 447,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 938,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, XPEL options, or THC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET XPEL THC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular