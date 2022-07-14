Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANET, CLH, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 9,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 906,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,100 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) saw options trading volume of 1,506 contracts, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 292,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 450,935 contracts, representing approximately 45.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 51,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

