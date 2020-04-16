Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, NFLX, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 313,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 491.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 18,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 196,604 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 213.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 14,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 218,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 34,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

