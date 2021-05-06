Markets
AMZN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, LQDT, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 301,760 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 757.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 28,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidity Services Inc (Symbol: LQDT) options are showing a volume of 4,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 436,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 250.9% of LQDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,400 underlying shares of LQDT. Below is a chart showing LQDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 6,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 235.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1440 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1440 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular