Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, LMND, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 227,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 638.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3150 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 75,357 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 279.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 32,745 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 258.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1770 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1770 strike highlighted in orange:

