Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 163,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 378.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3250 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 8,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,300 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,624 contracts, representing approximately 762,400 underlying shares or approximately 252.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1360 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 29,642 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 190.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

