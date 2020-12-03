Markets
AMZN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 163,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 378.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3250 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 8,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 899,300 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,624 contracts, representing approximately 762,400 underlying shares or approximately 252.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1360 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 29,642 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 190.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1850 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN CMG GOOGL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular