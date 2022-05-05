Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 291,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 710.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 15,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,959 contracts, representing approximately 795,900 underlying shares or approximately 313.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1710 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1710 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 52,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 264.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2380 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2380 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.