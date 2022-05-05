Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 291,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 710.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 15,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,959 contracts, representing approximately 795,900 underlying shares or approximately 313.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1710 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1710 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 52,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 264.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2380 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

