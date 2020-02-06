Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, BREW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 125,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 297.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2050 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2050 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 13,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 288.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Symbol: BREW) saw options trading volume of 3,123 contracts, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares or approximately 226% of BREW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,300 underlying shares of BREW. Below is a chart showing BREW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

