Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 115,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 300% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 517,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 40,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 72,435 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 133.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

