Markets
AMT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMT, PG, GIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total volume of 46,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 291.1% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 66,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 29,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 32,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 14,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMT options, PG options, or GIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMT PG GIS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular