Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMT, PG, GIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), where a total volume of 46,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 291.1% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 66,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 29,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 32,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 14,992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMT options, PG options, or GIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

