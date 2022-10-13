Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMRS, F, FUBO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total of 27,040 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 15,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 369,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 35,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 45,869 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 6,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,600 underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

