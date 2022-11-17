Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMR, GS, ITRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total of 3,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 392,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.2% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 338,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 29,219 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 4,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.7% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

