Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMN, F, ADNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN), where a total of 8,065 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 147.7% of AMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 545,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of AMN. Below is a chart showing AMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 85,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 10,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.4% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMN options, F options, or ADNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.