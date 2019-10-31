Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, AMD, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 14,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 315,723 contracts, representing approximately 31.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 20,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 13,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, AMD options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.