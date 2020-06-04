Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMD, MCD, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 260,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 37,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 2,007 contracts, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,300 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, MCD options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

