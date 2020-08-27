Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMCX, VZ, TMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX), where a total of 3,655 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 785,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,900 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 51,943 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 13,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 5,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMCX options, VZ options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.