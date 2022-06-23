Markets
AMC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMC, MAR, ULTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 201,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 18,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,111 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,888 contracts, representing approximately 488,800 underlying shares or approximately 45% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, MAR options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMC MAR ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular