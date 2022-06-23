Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMC, MAR, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 201,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 44.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 18,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 11,111 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,888 contracts, representing approximately 488,800 underlying shares or approximately 45% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, MAR options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.