Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, HTZ, BE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 4,019 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 36,059 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,500 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 15,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.8% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,600 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, HTZ options, or BE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

