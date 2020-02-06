Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, ESTC, MDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 3,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 309,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 5,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 22,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,800 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, ESTC options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.