Markets
AMBA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, ESTC, MDT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 3,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 309,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 5,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,200 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 22,828 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,800 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, ESTC options, or MDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMBA ESTC MDT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular