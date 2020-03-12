Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, EIDX, WWE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 35,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 448% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 795,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 30,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EIDX) saw options trading volume of 1,909 contracts, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares or approximately 183.8% of EIDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of EIDX. Below is a chart showing EIDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 22,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.9% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,900 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, EIDX options, or WWE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.