Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALNY, NKLA, ALGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 9,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 903,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 986,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 102,727 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 43,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 5,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, NKLA options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.