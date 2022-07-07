Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALNY, NKLA, ALGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 9,038 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 903,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 986,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) saw options trading volume of 102,727 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 43,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 5,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, NKLA options, or ALGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.