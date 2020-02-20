Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, MS, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 21,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 82,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 338,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 19,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, MS options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

