Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGO, X, CPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total of 2,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 84,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,800 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 8,043 contracts, representing approximately 804,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,300 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, X options, or CPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

