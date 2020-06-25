Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, KSU, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total of 61,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 32,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 5,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 43,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

