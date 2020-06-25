Markets
AGNC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, KSU, TMUS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total of 61,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 32,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) options are showing a volume of 5,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of KSU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,200 underlying shares of KSU. Below is a chart showing KSU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 43,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,600 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGNC options, KSU options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGNC KSU TMUS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular