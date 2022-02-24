Notable Thursday Option Activity: AGNC, FSLR, SDGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), where a total volume of 72,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 20,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 10,740 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) options are showing a volume of 5,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 593,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,100 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
