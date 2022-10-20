Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, NOVA, SIVB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 71,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) saw options trading volume of 21,401 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 3,776 contracts, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares or approximately 65% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

