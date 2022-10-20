Notable Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, NOVA, SIVB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 71,460 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) saw options trading volume of 21,401 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) saw options trading volume of 3,776 contracts, representing approximately 377,600 underlying shares or approximately 65% of SIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,400 underlying shares of SIVB. Below is a chart showing SIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, NOVA options, or SIVB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.