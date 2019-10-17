Markets
ADSK

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, BMY, KO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 8,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 815,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 41,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,500 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) saw options trading volume of 41,705 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,200 underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, BMY options, or KO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADSK BMY KO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular