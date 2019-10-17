Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADSK, BMY, KO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total of 8,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 815,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 41,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 893,500 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) saw options trading volume of 41,705 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of KO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,200 underlying shares of KO. Below is a chart showing KO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

