Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADNT, STMP, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT), where a total volume of 10,008 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.4% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,400 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) saw options trading volume of 2,990 contracts, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares or approximately 84% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 30,326 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 83.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

