Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADNT, LOW, PEGA

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT), where a total of 5,604 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 560,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 985,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 21,827 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

