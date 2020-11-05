Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, ALK, PH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 15,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 11,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 10,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) options are showing a volume of 3,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of PH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 737,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of PH. Below is a chart showing PH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

