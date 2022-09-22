Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, PAYC, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 11,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,543 contracts, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 12,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACN options, PAYC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.