Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, PAYC, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 11,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 1,543 contracts, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 12,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, PAYC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.