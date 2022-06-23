Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, EXPE, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 18,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 20,419 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 7,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 10,120 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACN options, EXPE options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.