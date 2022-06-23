Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, EXPE, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total volume of 18,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.6% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 20,419 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 7,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 10,120 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

