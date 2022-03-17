Notable Thursday Option Activity: ACN, CNC, CTAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 13,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) options are showing a volume of 9,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 930,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 2,010 contracts, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,900 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
