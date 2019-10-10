Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, EIX, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total of 3,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 323,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 598,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Edison International (Symbol: EIX) saw options trading volume of 8,457 contracts, representing approximately 845,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 11,825 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

