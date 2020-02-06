Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABC, NTRS, BMY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), where a total of 6,480 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) saw options trading volume of 6,027 contracts, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares or approximately 45% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 66,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 16,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

