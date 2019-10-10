Markets
ABBV

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, GILD, SWKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 120,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 154.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 28,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 48,951 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 14,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) saw options trading volume of 10,647 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,800 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

