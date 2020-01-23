Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABBV, EBAY, MED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 30,912 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 29,818 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 7,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,600 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) options are showing a volume of 981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 98,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, EBAY options, or MED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

