Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, ISRG, CPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 654,927 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 65.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 93.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 52,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,410 contracts, representing approximately 341,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 12,277 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,498 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, ISRG options, or CPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

