Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, CRM, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 804,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 43,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 56,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

