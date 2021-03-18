Markets
AAPL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, CRM, ULTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 804,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 80.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 122.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 43,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 56,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, CRM options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL CRM ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular