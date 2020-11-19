Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAP, URGN, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 18,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 196.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 8,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,100 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) options are showing a volume of 2,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 189% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 40,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 10,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, URGN options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

