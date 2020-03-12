Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAP, COST, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 8,640 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 864,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 20,085 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike put option expiring March 13, 2020, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 4,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,500 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

